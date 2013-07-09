Soviet poet Yevtushenko dies in USA - TASS
MOSCOW, April 1 Soviet Russian poet Evgeny Yevtushenko has died in the United States at the age of 85, TASS news agency reported on Saturday, citing a close friend.
LONDON, July 9 British singer Elton John has postponed a summer tour because he is suffering from appendicitis, his website said on Tuesday.
The 66-year-old "Candle in the Wind" singer was due to perform in London's Hyde Park on Friday as part of a European tour, but called in the doctors after falling ill and was diagnosed with appendicitis.
"Sir Elton is currently undergoing a course of intensive antibiotics and is expected to undergo surgery in the UK in the coming weeks, once doctors can be confident they have sufficiently reduced toxins within the inflamed appendicitis site," a statement on his website said.
John was advised by his doctors and surgical team to postpone all forthcoming shows from the tour, which also includes dates in Italy, Germany, Spain, France and Monaco.
"Elton is incredibly disappointed to postpone these tour dates," a spokesman said in the statement.
The "Crocodile Rock" singer's website showed he was still scheduled for a 28-date 2013 tour ending in Prague on Dec. 18th.
"He is eager to be back on top form and return to play the remaining shows starting in early September 2013," the spokesman said. (Reporting by Paul Casciato; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
NEW YORK, April 1 Ford Motor Co is recalling about 52,600 F-250 pickup trucks sold in the United States and Canada because the vehicles could roll after the driver moves the automatic transmission lever into park position, the company said on Saturday.
