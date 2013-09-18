By Sue Zeidler
LOS ANGELES, Sept 17 At 66 years old, Elton John
says he can make whatever kind of music he wants, regardless of
commercial pressure, but he professes to love what young
musicians are doing today.
At a rare free concert in Los Angeles on Monday night, John
told the audience that it's time to turn over the spotlight to
younger artists, even as he prepares to release his 30th solo
studio album "The Diving Board."
"I (my music) don't play on the radio. It's other people's
turn. But at my age, I can do what I want," the British
singer-songwriter, clad in his usual long glittering coat, said
on Monday during a question-and-answer session between concert
segments at the University of Southern California.
Despite the loud and energetic performance that included
popular 1970s hits "Tiny Dancer" and "Levon," John's age was a
prominent theme of the evening, and he opened the show with the
number, "Sixty Years On."
John, who studied music for six years at London's Royal
Academy of Music after winning a scholarship at age 11, told the
audience, many of whom were music students, that he puts special
emphasis on the youth.
"Listen to everything. Don't be dismissive," instructed
John, who said he dropped out of music school to pursue rock
because his fingers were like "cocktail sausages" and not long
enough for a career in classical music.
"I pay tribute to the young. I have faith in the young and I
love listening to new music," he added.
John, who underwent surgery this summer for appendicitis,
raved about young artists like 16-year-old New Zealand
singer-songwriter Lorde and described working in the studio with
rappers Eminem and Kanye West as inspirational.
'COASTING IN DANGEROUS'
"If you want to coast and play 'Bennie and the Jets,' you
might as well, just (expletive) off. Coasting is dangerous," he
said, referring to himself and his need to constantly try new
approaches and to listen to the new music of the day.
After speaking, John played a few songs from "The Diving
Board," his new album that will be released on Sept. 24.
He described the album as more mature and reflective than
his earlier work.
"This is an album by a 66-year-old man," he said, noting it
was not an album he would have put out in his 20s, when he wrote
songs like "Rocket Man."
The new album was written by John and longtime lyricist
Bernie Taupin and produced by Grammy and Oscar winner T Bone
Burnett.
John played "Oscar Wilde Gets Out" and "Home Again" and
"Mexican Vacation (Kids in the Candlelight)," among others from
"The Diving Board."
John is also set to make his Emmys debut this Sunday with a
tribute to Liberace as part of the annual television awards
show. The HBO biopic of the late pianist, "Behind the
Candelabra," starring Michael Douglas and Matt Damon, vies for
15 awards.
After playing his new songs, John dove back into some oldies
but goodies like "The Bitch Is Back," "Bennie and the Jets," and
"Goodbye Yellow Brick Road."
For an encore, he waved away his guitarist for a solo
performance of "Rocket Man."
For much of the performance, John was backed by his own band
and also by the university's student symphony.
(Editing by Eric Kelsey and Philip Barbara)