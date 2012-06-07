LOS ANGELES, June 6 Elvis Presley, the late king
of rock'n'roll, is to be virtually resurrected, following in the
footsteps of a hologram of late rapper Tupac Shakur, production
company Digital Domain Media Group said on Wednesday.
The "Hound Dog" singer, who died in 1977 aged 42, will be
brought back in a virtual performance by the digital production
company, which stunned nearly 90,000 fans with a life-like
performing Tupac hologram at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts
Festival in April.
Digital Domain said they are planning multiple virtual Elvis
likenesses across various platforms, including live shows, TV
and online, and are working in partnership with Elvis Presley
Enterprises, which manages the late singer's brand.
"This is a new and exciting way to bring the magic and music
of Elvis Presley to life. His lifelong fans will be thrilled all
over again and new audiences will discover the electric
experience of Elvis the performer," Jack Soden, president and
chief executive of Elvis Presley Enterprises, said in a
statement.
The digital production company has specialized in creating
realistic computer-generated humans, and itsE work has appeared
in movies such as "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button," "TRON:
Legacy" and "X-Men: First Class."