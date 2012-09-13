LONDON, Sept 13 Should Eric Clapton ever decide
to hang up the guitar, he might try his hand at art dealing.
The 67-year-old British rocker is selling an abstract
painting by German artist Gerhard Richter at Sotheby's next
month which is expected to fetch $14-19 million.
The price itself may raise barely an eyebrow in auction
house circles, where Richter has long been one of the world's
most sought after living painters with an auction record of
$21.8 million set in New York in May.
But even amid soaring prices for top contemporary art,
Clapton has done exceptionally well - the canvas on offer is one
of three the former Cream musician acquired at Sotheby's in 2001
for a total cost of $3.4 million.
The work, more than two metres square and called "Abstraktes
Bild (809-4)", "ranks alongside the very highest tier of Richter
Abstracts housed in museums internationally," said Sotheby's,
which is selling it.
Clapton is no stranger to the auction room.
Only last year he sold more than 70 of his guitars at a
charity auction in New York, raising $2.15 million for the
Crossroads Centre drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre founded
by Clapton in Antigua.
The Richter will be among the top lots at the contemporary
art evening auction in London on Oct. 12, coinciding with the
Frieze Art Fair which has become one of the biggest weeks in the
global art market calendar.
Abstraktes Bild was one of four in the series created by
Richter in the mid-1990s. Three were sold to Clapton 11 years
ago and a fourth belongs to the joint collection of the Tate and
the National Galleries of Scotland.
A year ago, Richter, who is now 80, called the art market
"daft", "absurd" and "impossible to understand".
Nevertheless, values of rare works have risen sharply for
much of the last five years, in spite of broader economic
concerns, as collectors from emerging markets like the Middle
East, Russia and China help drive prices higher.