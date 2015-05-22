VIENNA May 22 Vienna hopes the final of the
Eurovision Song Contest will show a new liberal and
light-hearted side to the opulent Austrian capital when the
jamboree of glitter, capes and power ballads hits town this
weekend.
Tourists associate Vienna with classic architecture,
composers, traditional coffee houses and the Blue Danube Waltz,
composed in 1866 - conservative images which the city is now
trying to move beyond.
It has recently begun promoting its culture and imperial
history to a wider audience including lesbian, gay, bisexual and
transgender (LGBT) travellers with money to spend.
Hosting Eurovision, a kitsch contest popular with gay fans -
and won last year by Austria's bearded drag queen Conchita Wurst
- should give that strategy a big boost.
"I have not felt any dustiness at all. I think the liberal
image fits, it's not artificial," said Ralf, 49, a German
graphic designer with a nose piercing who spent more than 1,500
euros ($1,700) on his trip to Vienna to celebrate Eurovision.
"We know that in some people's minds Austria is still seen
as fusty, boring and everything other than cosmopolitan," Ulrike
Rauch-Keschmann, a spokeswoman for Austria's national tourism
organisation, told Reuters.
Vienna hit the headlines this year when the famous Cafe
Prueckel ejected a lesbian couple for kissing in public.
Some conservative politicians in Austria cried foul last
year when broadcaster ORF picked Wurst to represent the
traditionally Roman Catholic country.
But Wurst won by a landslide and in a sign of her instant
popularity has since been gracing adverts for Bank Austria
splashed across the city.
"I personally feel that Austria is really coming out of the
dark," said 29-year-old Ciaran Tuttiett from Britain, sipping a
beer at one of Vienna's public viewing spots. "They use Conchita
to promote themselves. It's fantastic."
The city is also known for the Rainbow Parade and the Life
Ball, one of the world's biggest AIDS charity events, this year
attended by stars like Charlize Theron and Sean Penn, Kelly
Osbourne, Mary J Blige and of course, Conchita Wurst.
For Eurovision, it has even changed some of its traffic
lights to show same-sex couples instead of the usual single,
gender-neutral figure.
"Vienna is...known by some communities as one of the most
open cities," said Martin Stanits, a hotel association
spokesman. "But with Conchita Wurst and Eurovision, this image
is finally reaching a wider audience."
Vienna's tourist office is investing 1.2 million euros in
connection with the contest and hopes it will bring around 26.5
million euros in revenues and benefits.
Tourism authorities believe Wurst's victory and its staging
of the show, watched by more people worldwide than the Super
Bowl, will have a lasting effect on Austria and its image.
"No marketing campaign in the world would have meant such a
positive image boost for the country," Rauch-Keschmann said.
($1 = 0.8954 euros)
(Editing by Dominic Evans)