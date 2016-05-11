STOCKHOLM May 11 Ten countries have secured
their place in Saturday's Eurovision Song Contest final in
Stockholm, joining host Sweden as well as automatic qualifiers
France, Italy, Germany, Great Britain and Spain in the last
stage of the popular annual competition.
Artists from Azerbaijan, Russia, The Netherlands, Hungary,
Croatia, Austria, Armenia, Czech Republic, Cyprus and Malta
qualified at Tuesday's semi-final.
A second semi-final takes place on Thursday. A total 26
countries will compete at the weekend final at Stockholm's Globe
arena. The contest - known for its kitsch pop music and
flamboyant costumes - was watched by nearly 200 million people
last year.
(Writing By Marie-Louise Gumuchian, editing by Deepa Babington)