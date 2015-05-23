(Corrects spelling of surname to Zelmerlow)

VIENNA May 24 Sweden's Mans Zelmerlow won the final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna on Sunday, beating Russia and Italy in the big international talent show which will be held in his home country next year.

The 28-year-old singer and TV presenter performed the winning electro-pop ballad Heroes, dancing in front of a black screen with animated gnomes.

Sweden last won the 60-year-old competition in 2012. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Michael Shields)