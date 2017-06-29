FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 hours ago
Ukraine faces large fine after Russia Eurovision row: EBU
#YogaDay
#Bollywood
#Monsoon
#IndiaInsight
#Slideshows
#Commentary
#TopNews
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
North Korean rocket science
North Korea
North Korean rocket science
Trump and Putin to hold first meeting next week
World
Trump and Putin to hold first meeting next week
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
June 29, 2017 / 8:55 AM / 20 hours ago

Ukraine faces large fine after Russia Eurovision row: EBU

1 Min Read

A policeman stands next to an entrance to the Eurovision Village, an official fan zone for the Eurovision Song Contest 2017, in central Kiev, Ukraine, May 3, 2017.Valentyn Ogirenko

GENEVA (Reuters) - The European Broadcasting Union said on Thursday that Ukraine faced a large fine due to severe delays in the organisation of May's Eurovision song contest in Kiev and a lack of cooperation with the EBU over the participation of a Russian artist.

"As a result of this, attention was drawn away from the competition and the brand reputation of the Eurovision Song Contest was endangered," the EBU said in a statement.

"Therefore the contest's steering committee ... has recommended that UA:PBC (Ukraine's state broadcaster) should receive a substantial fine, in line with the rules of the competition," it said, without saying how much Ukraine would have to pay.

Ukraine, the host country, barred entry to the Russian contestant because she had performed in Crimea after the Ukrainian peninsula was annexed by Russia.

Reporting by Tom Miles; Writing by Alessandra Prentice in Kiev; editing by Matthias Williams and Toby Chopra

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.