LOS ANGELES Jan 6 British pop duo Eurythmics
will reunite in Los Angeles later this month for a performance
celebrating the 50th anniversary of The Beatles' appearance on
the "Ed Sullivan Show", organizers said on Monday.
The duo consisting of singer Annie Lennox and musician Dave
Stewart, who last toured together in 2000, will play songs by
The Beatles in the Jan. 27 concert organized by the Recording
Academy, which hands out the annual Grammy Awards.
They will also share the stage with R&B singers Alicia Keys
and John Legend and pop-rock group Maroon 5 in the concert that
will be broadcast on CBS television on Feb. 9.
"The Night that Changed America: A Grammy Salute to The
Beatles" pays homage to the Fab Four's February 1964
performances on the "Ed Sullivan Show," which is credited with
launching rock music's so-called British Invasion.
Pop singer John Mayer and country singer Keith Urban will
also perform at the tribute.
Grammy-winning Eurythmics released their first album in 1981
and have sold more than 75 million records. They broke up in
1990 but briefly re-formed to release a new album and tour in
1999.
Best known for the 1983 hit "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of
This)" and "Here Comes the Rain Again" a year later, Eurythmics
have performed sporadically together in the past decade.
