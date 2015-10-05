LOS ANGELES Oct 5 Rapper Fetty Wap's first album topped the Billboard 200 chart on Monday, following a wave of hit singles including hip hop anthem "Trap Queen."

In its debut week, the self-titled album from the 24-year-old New Jersey rapper sold 75,000 albums, 270,000 songs and was streamed 39 million times, totaling 129,000 units in the week ending Oct. 1, according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan.

Last week's chart-topper, rappers Drake and Future's surprise release of "What A Time To Be Alive," dropped into the second slot with 107,000 units sold. Don Henley, founding member of rockers The Eagles, claimed No. 3 with his first solo album in 15 years, country record "Cass County" selling 89,000 units.

The Billboard 200 chart tallies album sales, song sales (10 songs equal one album) and streaming activity (1,500 streams equal one album).

Two other country records debuted in the top ten of the Billboard 200 chart: "Cold Beer Conversation" from industry veteran George Straight at No. 4 and "Tangled Up" from songwriter Thomas Rhett at No. 6.

Other new albums in the top ten included Scottish synth-pop group Chvrches' "Every Open Eye" at No. 8, British house band Disclosure's "Caracal" at No. 9 and rocker supergroup Dead Weather's "Dodge and Burn" at No. 10.

On Billboard's Digital Songs chart, which measures online download sales, Canadian rapper The Weeknd nabbed the top spot for a second week with "Hills," selling 105,000 digital copies.

