LOS ANGELES The Foo Fighters will cancel the remainder of their European tour as lead singer Dave Grohl recovers from surgery after breaking his leg while performing last week, the rock group said on Tuesday.

On the band's website, Grohl detailed the incident that occurred last Friday in Gothenburg, Sweden, saying he dislocated his ankle and snapped his fibula "like an old pair of take out chopsticks" after a 12-foot fall off the stage.

The Seattle-native band has canceled the remainder of its Europe dates, including a headlining slot at England's Glastonbury Festival on June 26.

The 46-year-old Grohl said he had a successful operation with six metal screws fitted into his leg, but has been advised to take time out of his performance schedule.

"It kills me to say it ... the doctors have told us to cancel shows. I'm really so sorry, guys. You know I hate to do it, but I'm afraid it's just not physically possible for me at the moment," Grohl said in a post, accompanied by photos and X-rays of the injury.

Grohl cemented his rock-star credibility last week after coming back on stage in Sweden with a broken foot to keep performing as medics attended to his injuries and fixed a cast on him.

He called it "without a doubt the single most bizarre Foo Fighters show in the entire 20 years of being a band."

The band is still scheduled to embark on the U.S. leg of its "Sonic Highways" tour, kicking off in Washington, D.C. on July 4.

