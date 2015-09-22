LOS ANGELES, Sept 22 Rapper Sean 'P. Diddy'
Combs led Forbes' list of the world's highest paid stars in hip
hop music on Tuesday, edging out Jay Z and Drake for the top
spot.
Harlem native Combs, 45, made an estimated $60 million
between June 2014 and June 2015 according to Forbes'
calculations, from investments outside of music, such as his TV
network Revolt and Ciroc vodka.
His albums includes 2001's "The Saga Continues" and 2010's
"Last Train to Paris," and he's working on a new record.
In second place is rap mogul Jay Z (real name Shawn Carter),
the 45-year-old founder of Roc Nation music group, who earned an
estimated $56 million from business ventures in music, sports
and lifestyle. His 22 shows with his wife, singer Beyonce,
helped boost his earnings, Forbes said.
Canadian rapper Drake, 28, came in at No. 3 with $39.5
million, the bulk of which came from touring, as well as high
profile endorsements from Sprite and Nike.
Nicki Minaj was the only woman to crack into the top ten of
the highest paid hip hop acts, coming in at No. 9 with $21
million from touring and endorsements.
Forbes calculated its list using pre-tax income figures from
factors such as record sales, touring, streaming and
endorsements using data from Nielsen SoundScan, the Recording
Industry Association of America (RIAA) and interviews with
managers, lawyers and in some cases, the artists themselves.
Other hip hop moguls in the top ten, all of which hail from
North America and Canada, include Beats co-founder Dr. Dre and
rappers Eminem and Kanye West.
The full list can be viewed at
www.forbes.com/hip-hop-cash-kings.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy)