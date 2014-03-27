An ice sculptor works on an ice block at the premiere of ''Frozen'' at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, California November 19, 2013. The movie opens in the U.S. on November 27. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES The soundtrack to Disney's (DIS.N) "Frozen" showed no signs of slowing down four months after its release, as sales for the album hit a high note and held the top spot on the Billboard 200 album chart on Wednesday.

"Frozen," which features the Oscar-winning song "Let It Go," sold 202,000 copies last week according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan, its biggest sales week since its November 25 release.

"Frozen," the Oscar-winning animated tale of two Nordic princess sisters who must save their kingdom from an eternal winter, has grossed more than $1 billion worldwide at the film box office. The spike in sales of its soundtrack was spurred by the release of the film on DVD.

Six new debuts entered the top ten of the Billboard 200 chart this week, led by rapper YG's "My Krazy Life" at No. 2 with sales of 61,000. Alt-rockers Foster the People debuted its latest record "Supermodel" at No. 3, electronic music DJ Skrillex came in at No. 4 with "Recess" and grunge rockers The Pretty Reckless notched No. 5 with "Going to Hell."

Latin pop crooner Enrique Iglesias' latest studio album "Sex and Love" clocked in at No. 8 in its opening week, while rockers Taking Back Sunday rounded out the top ten with "Happiness Is."

For the week ending March 23, overall album sales totaled 4.7 million, Billboard said, down 22 percent from the comparable sales week in 2013.

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Patricia Reaney and Chris Reese)