LOS ANGELES, April 2 Hip-shaking Colombian
singer Shakira was no match for Disney's animated princesses on
the weekly Billboard 200 album chart on Wednesday as the
"Frozen" movie soundtrack continued its reign at the top.
The "Frozen" soundtrack, released in November 2013, sold
161,000 copies last week, bringing its total U.S. sales to 1.8
million, according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan.
Billboard said 1.5 million of "Frozen" soundtrack sales were
in 2014, making it the year's biggest selling album so far.
Beyonce's self-titled album that she released in December comes
in second with 604,000 copies sold so far in 2014.
"Frozen," about two Nordic princess sisters who have to save
their kingdom from an everlasting winter, has also become the
top-grossing animated film in box office history, topping $1
billion in worldwide sales.
The "Frozen" soundtrack, which features the Oscar-winning
song "Let It Go," is the 20th album to spend eight weeks at No.
1, coming in behind Adele's Grammy-winning record "21," that
clocked the longest chart-topping run with 24 non-consecutive
weeks at the top of Billboard 200. Whitney Houston's soundtrack
for 1993's "The Bodyguard" movie notched 20 weeks at No. 1.
Shakira led six new albums in the top 10 of the Billboard
200 this week, debuting at No. 2 with her latest self-titled
album selling 84,000 copies, almost half of "Frozen" sales last
week.
An album of newly discovered Johnny Cash songs, "Out Among
the Stars," entered the chart at No. 3, rockers Memphis May Fire
came in at No. 4 with "Unconditional," and gospel singer Erica
Campbell debuted at No. 6 with her first solo album "Help."
Veteran crooner Barry Manilow came in at No. 8 with his
latest album "Night Songs," while punk rockers My Chemical
Romance, who split up last year, released greatest hits
compilation "May Death Never Stop You" that debuted at No. 9
this week.
For the week ended March 30, overall album sales totaled 4.7
million, down 28 percent from the comparable week in 2013,
Billboard said.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Mary Milliken and Lisa
Shumaker)