By Piya Sinha-Roy
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Jan 8 Disney princesses ousted
Queen Bey from her three-week reign atop the weekly Billboard
200 album chart on Wednesday, as the soundtrack to Disney's
latest film "Frozen" knocked Beyonce's self-titled album from
the top spot.
The "Frozen" soundtrack sold 165,000 copies in the week
ending Jan. 5, and follows on the film's continued box office
success since its November release, taking in more than $600
million worldwide. The soundtrack has sold more than 500,000
copies since its release in December.
"Frozen" follows the story of two princess sisters, one of
whom later becomes queen of her Nordic kingdom but has special
freezing powers, accidentally casting an eternal winter over
their realm, which her sister tries to overturn.
R&B star Beyonce's self-titled album, released as a surprise
without any fanfare last month, slipped to No. 2 this week with
sales of 130,000. The album, which was released exclusively
through Apple Inc's iTunes digital store on Dec. 13 and was not
available to other retailers until Dec. 21, topped the chart for
three consecutive weeks over the U.S. Christmas and New Years
holiday period.
No new albums cracked the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart
this week, following a quiet release week in the first week of
the year. Overall album sales totaled 5.4 million over the past
week, down 43 percent from the comparable sales week in 2013,
Billboard said.
(Editing by Mary Milliken and Lisa Shumaker)