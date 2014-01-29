By Piya Sinha-Roy
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Jan 29 Not even the Grammy awards
could keep the soundtrack to Disney film "Frozen" from returning
to No. 1 on the weekly Billboard 200 album chart on Wednesday,
its third non-consecutive week at the top of the chart.
"Frozen" sold 93,000 copies in the past week, according to
figures from Nielsen SoundScan, and climbed one spot back to No.
1. The animated film about two Nordic princess sisters is still
holding strong at the box office, bringing in $9 million over
the past weekend.
The album, which features the single "Let It Go," has sold
769,000 copies since its release on Nov. 25.
The televised Grammy awards on Sunday helped the official
"2014 Grammy Nominees" album debut at No. 2 with sales of
59,000. The compilation features songs by Grammy winners
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Kacey Musgraves and Lorde.
The Grammy awards show led to album sales bumps for a number
of the night's performers and winners. Lorde's "Pure Heroine"
rose from No. 7 to No. 5 this week while Macklemore & Ryan
Lewis' "The Heist" climbed 10 spots to No. 14.
Many Grammy artists received song sales boosts from Sunday,
as Katy Perry's "Dark Horse" featuring rapper Juicy J, which the
duo performed on the Grammy stage, topped the Digital Songs
chart with 294,000 downloads.
Other new debuts in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 include
pop newcomers A Great Big World at No. 3 with "Is There Anybody
Out There," and indie-rockers Young The Giant at No. 7 with
"Mind Over Matter."
Overall album sales for the week ending Jan. 26 totaled 4.3
million, down 13 percent from the comparable week in 2013,
Billboard said.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Eric Kelsey and James
Dalgleish)