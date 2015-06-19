LONDON, June 19 Veteran soul and bluesman Van
Morrison and pop star Lady Gaga have added fresh accolades to
their list of honours, winning awards from the Songwriters Hall
of Fame.
Northern Irish singer-songwriter Morrison took the
prestigious "Johnny Mercer Award" reserved for Hall inductees -
just a week after he was knighted for services to music in the
Birthday Honours list of Britain's Queen Elizabeth.
Lady Gaga was handed the first "Contemporary Icon Award" to
honour "a songwriter-artist who has attained iconic status in
pop culture".
Both received their gongs at the organisation's 46th annual
gala in New York on Thursday night, when new inductees included
country music writer Bobby Braddock, singer-songwriter Linda
Perry and "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" singer Cyndi Lauper.
Grateful Dead guitarist and songwriter Jerry Garcia was
honoured posthumously alongside the band's lyricist Robert
Hunter. "Hoochie Coochie Man" songwriter Willie Dixon, who died
in 1992, was also on the roster.
"I have some really wonderful fans in the industry who
really believe in me," Lauper, 61, said on arrival at the
ceremony. "I'm blown away."
