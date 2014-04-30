* Barenboim says label to sell only via digital outlets
* Hopes to boost classical music in society
By Anastasia Gorelova
BERLIN, April 30 Israeli pianist and conductor
Daniel Barenboim announced on Wednesday the launch of a new
classical music label in collaboration with Universal Music
Group aimed at promoting high quality classical releases in
digital space.
Barenboim, 71, said at a ceremony in Berlin that his new
venture Peral Music was "the future of the digital world."
The label will be run by Barenboim and will distribute
classical music releases via iTunes for the first two months,
after which the standard digital albums will become available to
other digital partners and streaming services.
"I have seen the changes to the place of music in society
which is, in my view, much weaker than it was, say, 60 years
ago," Barenboim said in a statement.
"I didn't want to accept such a negative verdict and
therefore I wanted to find a way to start something that might
get through to the younger generation who are completely at home
in the digital world, and might get interested in a project like
this that is exclusively in the digital space."
The releases, however, will be aimed at the general public
rather than just young people, Barenboim explained after the
conference.
He said the project would serve as an important step to mark
how the use of the new technology could help the recording
industry that is "going through transitional period."
The first releases, already available at the label's website
www.peralmusic.com/, consist of Anton Bruckner's
symphonies 1-3 recorded by German's Staatskapelle Berlin. The
upcoming releases will also include two piano recitals of
Stravinsky's "Rite of Spring".
Barenboim, who was given complete freedom over the label's
repertoire by Universal, preferred at this point not to disclose
many details of future releases. He only said he wanted to make
his projects educational, and that he was planning to record
special piano studies to help young musicians listen and
understand the pieces they learn to play.
Currently music director at La Scala in Milan, the Berlin
State Opera, and the Staatskapelle Berlin, Barenboim said his
main goal was human development and music education rather than
financial profit.
(Editing by Michael Roddy, Toni Reinhold)