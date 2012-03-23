BERLIN, March 23 Katy Perry, Sean Paul and Lana
Del Ray dominated the stage of Germany's annual ECHO Music
Awards in Berlin, where Adele picked up two awards to add to her
string of BRIT and Grammy wins.
The British star scooped Album of the Year for "21", as well
as Best Female International Artist at Thursday evening's event,
fending off competition from Lady Gaga and the late soul singer
Amy Winehouse.
German band Rammstein made wins on their home turf claiming
Best Alternative Group and Best German Act Abroad. The band
teamed up with shock rocker Marilyn Manson to deliver a highly
charged performance on stage.
British band Coldplay won Best International Group, while
French star David Guetta picked up Best Club Performer.
Bruno Mars beat veteran crooner Chris de Burgh and James
Morrison to win Best International Male Artist.
Clad in a silver catsuit, Katy Perry paraded on stage with
her hair died blue and scraped into a ponytail to perform her
new single "Part of Me".
Lana Del Ray sang "Video Games", but went home empty-handed
after Dutch jazz artist Caro Emerald won Best International
Newcomer, and Gotye ft. Kimbra claimed Hit of the Year for their
song "Somebody That I Used To Know".
