LONDON, July 27 Nearly 30 years after launching
their "Rumba Flamenca" music style, the Gypsy Kings are still
keeping crowds around the world dancing to hits such as
"Bamboleo", "Djobi Djoba" and "Bem Bem Maria".
The group, whose music mixes flamenco with pop and Latin
rhythms, is now on a tour that has taken it to Australia, the
United States and Britain.
"Sometimes we have asked ourselves 'Why are we still
around?'" vocalist Nicolas Reyes, one of the Reyes and Baliardo
cousins in the band, told Reuters in an interview.
"It's a type of music that even if some understand (the
language) and others don't understand, it is danceable,
universal."
The band members speak French but perform their music in
Gitane, which mixes Spanish, French and Catalan. The Reyes and
Baliardo families trace their roots from Spanish Romani people
who left Catalonia for France during Spain's civil war in the
late 1930s.
The cousins grew up in southern France, first playing
together in the town of Arles and then travelling across the
country, busking in Cannes and performing at weddings and
festivals. Their 1987 "Gypsy Kings" album spent 40 weeks on the
U.S. album charts.
"From flamenco we created a new style of rumba which is our
own," lead guitarist Tonino Baliardo said. "It shook up flamenco
music a bit."
The band, which according to their website have sold over 25
million albums, have won both Grammy and Latin Grammy Awards.
Their version of "Hotel California" featured in the 1998
Coen brothers film "The Big Lebowski" while the 2010 animated
"Toy Story 3" had their version of the movie's Randy
Newman-written theme tune "You've Got a Friend in Me".
The band's last album "Savor Flamenco" was released in 2013.
Asked what comes next, Reyes and Baliardo said they were
open to collaborations.
"We really like Eric Clapton, Santana and many artists,"
Baliardo said. "We are open to many artists," Reyes added.
(Reporting by Jane Witherspoon; Writing by Marie-Louise
Gumuchian; Editing by Tom Heneghan)