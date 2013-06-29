By Isla Binnie
PILTON, England, June 29
PILTON, England, June 29 Tomato fights, anarchic
gymnasts and astrophysics drew festival-goers of all ages away
from the mainstream music acts at Britain's Glastonbury festival
this weekend.
The 1,500 hippies who paid one pound ($1.52) to attend the
first Glastonbury festival in 1970 would barely recognise the
massive three-day event, where around 150,000 fans were watching
2,000 acts on 58 stages, alongside thousands of workshops and
stalls.
The Rolling Stones, who were headlining the festival on
Saturday for the first time in their 50-year career, were
guaranteed to draw a huge audience, but many preferred to seek
out the smaller venues and avoid the heaving crowds.
"I'm usually not so into the huge stages. I like the ones
that are more intimate," said Sean-Tastic, one half of the Irish
dance and comedy duo Lords of Struts.
With their farcical gymnastics routine, the neon lycra-clad
pair drew an enthusiastic crowd to an outdoor stage in the
festival's Cabaret area.
Dancing in silence was the theme of one of the festival's
late-night events. After dark, a sprawling 900-acre site
transformed into a pulsating strobe-lit playground where
revellers dance to music played on flashing headphones.
Another nocturnal venue, the Shangri-La area, adopted a
heaven and hell theme, offering golden wristbands and entry to a
mud-free haven to those approved by the Desk of Judgment.
The Latin-themed Common area, where staff stalked around
dressed as the dead, was due to host a tomato fight on Sunday,
imitating the annual Tomatina festival in eastern Spain.
Less messy activities included getting a novelty hairstyle.
"I get a bit bored by some of the things on the main
stages," said Flo Lipin, 35, as she queued outside a caravan
called "Total Eclipse of the Head" for a haircut themed on music
styles of the music of the 1970s, '80s or '90s.
"The smaller things are more interesting - and sillier."
For those who agreed with Stones frontman Mick Jagger that
rock'n'roll can be "intellectually undemanding", celebrity
astrophysicist Brian Cox was due to talk about the mysteries of
the universe and veteran protest singer Billy Bragg was debating
politics and feminism in the Left Field tent.
With the average age of Glastonbury revellers now hitting 36
and more families attending, there were also family-friendly
attractions such as a circus and clay modelling.
Craft-minded festival-goers could choose between workshops
on making Mongolian-style tents, magic wands, or jewellery out
of drink-can ring-pulls.
"The wonderful thing about Glastonbury is that I feel so
safe here and it is great for families," said Nancy Laws, 35, at
the festival with her 3-year-old son Joshua and 10-month-old
daughter Amelie. "There is a really relaxed vibe."
($1 = 0.6593 British pounds)
