By Paul Sandle
PILTON, England, June 28 Metallica rocked
Glastonbury on Saturday night, confounding critics who said
heavy metal had no place at Britain's biggest music festival.
After opening with "Creeping Death" and "For Whom the Bell
Tolls," front man James Hetfield said they were representing
"the heavier side of music" at the festival held on a farm in
rural southwest England.
Both fans and newcomers to metal enthusiastically welcomed
songs like "One" and "Enter Sandman" in the Pyramid Stage
performance.
The choice of the U.S. group, which has sold more than 120
million records, for the prestigious Saturday headline slot had
been controversial.
Some of the 135,000 festival goers complained that their
music did not fit into Glastonbury's hippy ethos. Others said
Hetfield's narration of a TV show about bear hunting did not fit
the event's environmental culture.
Hetfield answered both counts in the one hour 40 minutes
performance. He said all types of music were represented at
Glastonbury, "so why not heavy rock."
And a film at the start of the performance took a humorous
swipe at the hunting controversy.
It showed a traditional English fox hunt ending with the
red-jacketed huntsmen being shot by bears, revealed to be the
members of Metallica in costume.
Both the criticism and response echoed 2008 when rapper
Jay-Z headlined Glastonbury.
The hip-hop superstar won over the crowd with a blistering
performance that was not without humorous touches: he opened by
singing Oasis song "Wonderwall," a tongue-in-cheek rebuke to the
band's Noel Gallagher who had said rap should not top the bill.
Metallica's performance also impressed many of the merely
curious in the crowd.
"I was not a fan, but I might be now," said Helen Langton
from Stratford-upon-Avon in the Midlands, adding that they were
"brilliant, amazing."
Ian Bates, from Chesterfield, North England, said they
cracked it, despite half of the audience not knowing their
songs.
"If you are going to have a heavy rock band, they are the
ones," he said.
Ending with "Seek and Destroy", Hetfield shouted: "Metallica
and Glastonbury, together at last."
He thanked Michael Eavis, the 78-year old founder of the
event that started in 1970.
Eavis had defended the bill toppers, telling the BBC earlier
this month: "There's no other band in the whole history of the
festival that has been so keen to play. They will do the best
set of their lives here."
