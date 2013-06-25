LONDON, June 25 British folk band Mumford & Sons
said bassist Ted Dwane has recovered well enough from brain
surgery to appear with them this weekend at Glastonbury, the
world's biggest music festival.
The Grammy-award winning band cancelled a series of U.S.
concerts during a North American tour earlier this month after
doctors discovered a blood clot on the surface of Dwane's brain
which required immediate surgery.
The band said in an interview published on Tuesday that
Dwane will be on stage when they play their headline show at the
sold-out Glastonbury festival on Sunday.
"To be honest Ted dealt with the whole thing better than any
of us could have imagined," keyboard player Ben Lovett said in
an interview with the Radio Times.
"All we feel is incredibly grateful and happy that he's
going to be OK and that we're going to get back out on that
stage at Glastonbury as four brothers and do what we do."
A spokeswoman from the Glastonbury festival confirmed that
the band would perform as scheduled on Sunday. The other
headline acts at the festival that has a capacity of 175,000 are
the Rolling Stones and Arctic Monkeys.
Lovett said it would be the fifth time that the four-member
Mumford & Sons has played at Glastonbury.
The band, that formed in 2007, is due to go back on tour in
late August and has rescheduled its postponed North American
dates for September.
Mumford & Sons, which also includes Marcus Mumford and
Winston Marshall, won the Album of the Year award for "Babel" at
the Grammys in February.
(Reporting by Sasha Skovron, Editing by Belinda Goldsmith and
Paul Casciato)