By Belinda Goldsmith
PILTON, England, June 29 It might only be
rock'n'roll but, 50 years on, Mick Jagger still likes it - and
insists he will keep going as long as fans want to see the
Rolling Stones, set to headline the Glastonbury festival on
Saturday.
Jagger, who turns 70 next month, said the once-controversial
band still had comment to make on what was going on in the
world, even if its voice seemed tamer than it once did.
He said the Rolling Stones actually never set out to make
waves in the 1960s, when their drug use, love tangles and
rebellious stage attitude shocked audiences and the band was
blamed for fuelling social unrest and falling moral standards.
"We just set out to be a blues band and just behaved as we
always had and like kids always behave," Jagger told BBC's Radio
4 Today show on Saturday, ahead of the Stones' debut performance
at Glastonbury.
"We were sort of sidetracked into this social thing by the
mood of the times and of the times themselves, which were
galloping on," he said.
"The last song that I wrote, that I put out, called 'Doom
and Gloom' is actually mostly social comment. It's very
tongue-in-cheek social comment but it's still social comment,"
he said.
The Rolling Stones's appearance at Glastonbury, the world's
largest greenfield music festival, comes as the band celebrates
50 years in the music business, which involved a North American
tour this year and some sell-out dates in the UK this summer.
Festival founder Michael Eavis, who started Glastonbury as a
gathering of about 1,500 hippies on his farm in 1970, has
publicly delighted in finally persuading the band to play the
festival that now attracts 135,000 fans or more.
As the headline act on Saturday, the Rolling Stones will top
a day that also includes performances by Billy Bragg, Elvis
Costello, Primal Scream and Noah and the Whale.
Glastonbury is known for megastars but also for variety,
with 2,000 acts on 58 stages over the three days.
Some of the more surprising acts this year include U.S.
country music star Kenny Rogers, octogenarian British TV
presenter Bruce Forsyth and a group of chanting Tibetan monks.
In the lead-up to the festival, Jagger tweeted that he would
be staying in a yurt, a Mongolian-style tent, at Glastonbury,
where a working farm turns into a tent city for five days, but
his location remained a secret ahead of the band's performance.
Asked if his hyperactive stage performance tired him now
that he is knocking 70, Jagger admitted, "occasionally", but
said he had no plans to quit and would go on as long as people
wanted.
But while still enjoying his career, Jagger said he had
wondered in the past about doing something else, such as
dancing, being a teacher or even a journalist.
"I don't feel frustrated ... but obviously, you would have
liked to have done, everyone wants to have done, more things in
their lives," Jagger said.
"But it's a slightly intellectually undemanding thing to do,
being a rock singer but, you know, you make the best of it."
(Additional reporting by Isla Binnie; editing by Andrew Roche)