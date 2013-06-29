* Veteran rockers headline at sunny Glastonbury
* Mick Jagger, 70 soon, has no plans to quit
* Billy Bragg and Elvis Costello among day's lineup
By Belinda Goldsmith
PILTON, England, June 29 The Rolling Stones were
gearing up for their debut performance at the Glastonbury music
festival on Saturday, 50 years after starting out in the music
business.
More than 150,000 revellers descended on the festival in
rural southwest England for a bill topped by a band still
pulling in crowds despite an average age of 69.
Organisers were carefully guarding details of the band's
playlist for a set due to last over two hours.
Michael Eavis, who started Glastonbury as a gathering of
1,500 hippies on his farm in 1970, has publicly delighted in
finally persuading the Rolling Stones to play.
"I'm looking forward to it because it is an iconic gig and
it's an iconic band," guitarist Keith Richards told BBC's Radio
1. "Finally the two meet at last."
The Stones have already toured North America this year and
will play several sell-out concerts in Britain this summer.
Frontman Mick Jagger, who turns 70 next month, said the
once-controversial band still had something new to say, even if
its voice seemed tamer now.
He said the Rolling Stones actually never set out to make
waves in the 1960s, when newspapers were full of their drug use
and love tangles and the band were accused of fuelling social
unrest and falling moral standards.
STONES ROLL ON
"We just set out to be a blues band and just behaved as we
always had and like kids always behave," Jagger told BBC's Radio
4 Today show on Saturday.
"We were sort of sidetracked into this social thing by the
mood of the times and ... the times themselves, which were
galloping on."
Asked if his hyperactive stage performance tired him now
that he was going on 70, Jagger said: "Occasionally." But he
said he would go on performing as long as audiences wanted him.
Revellers at Glastonbury, which now attracts an older crowd
with an average age of 36, enjoyed a warm, sunny day ahead of
the main act of the festival, which started on Thursday in rain.
"Even if you don't particularly like the band, I reckon the
music will get you going. I don't know how they do it at their
age," said Sandra Guest, a care worker aged in her late 40s who
left her two teenage children at home to attend the festival.
Some music fans planned to take advantage of the big draw of
the night to watch some of the other acts in greater comfort.
"Hopefully everyone is going to be at the Stones and I will
get a good spot to see Chase and Status, but I think my dad will
be disappointed," said Dawn Furr, 31, a mental health support
worker from Manchester in northern England.
Saturday's line-up also included Billy Bragg, Elvis
Costello, Primal Scream and Noah and the Whale.
With 2,000 acts on 58 stages at Glastonbury, some of this
year's more surprising inclusions are U.S. country music star
Kenny Rogers and octogenarian British TV presenter Bruce
Forsyth.
