By Stephanie Rogan and Rob Cox
| NEW YORK, June 5
NEW YORK, June 5 After gale-force winds and rain
marred last year's event, New York will host the fourth
Governors Ball on Friday, which could be its answer to
Lollapalooza and Coachella and the city's most successful
attempt yet to establish a homegrown music festival.
Grammy-winning rock group Kings of Leon were forced to run
for shelter last year as the festival grounds on Randall's
Island in New York's East River were transformed into a morass
of stinky, sticky mud.
But the three-day event is back with a lineup that includes
hometown favorite The Strokes, rock musician Jack White, French
indie rock band Phoenix and hip hop duo Outkast.
It is all thanks to 20-something friends, Jordan Wolowitz,
Tom Russell, and Yoni Reisman, who quit their jobs in 2011 and
formed Founders Entertainment.
"You're the master of your own destiny when you're
independent," Russell told Reuters. "That's part of the reason
we've grown so organically and been so successful."
Their first outing was a one-day, twelve-band festival on
Governors Island, which was profitable in its first year, a feat
that takes most festivals years to achieve. The second
installment was moved to Randall's Island where it has remained
ever since.
Despite the success of Woodstock 45 years ago, New Yorkers
watched as other cities captured the summer music calendar.
Chicago hosts Lollapalooza and more specialized festivals like
indie-rock's Pitchfork, and the retro-punk RiotFest.
Greater Los Angeles kicks off the festival season with the
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. New Orleans has
JazzFest while Bonnaroo, in the woods of Tennessee, begins next
week.
Tickets for events like Coachella and Bonnaroo have sold out
minutes after going on sale. But the U.S. Northeast has largely
missed out on the action, although not for lack of effort.
Bonnaroo N.E., Field Day, Vineland, Across the Narrows, All
Tomorrow's Parties and Creamfields, among others, failed to gain
traction.
Even Goldenvoice, the promoters behind Coachella, could not
break into the New York market. In 2008 the group held All
Points West in Jersey City, with British rock band Radiohead
headlining, but the festival was abandoned after its second
year. Founders said it learned from All Points West's mistakes
that New Jersey is no substitute for New York City.
Governors Ball, which remains solely owned by its three
founders, faces the additional challenge of competing with major
companies like AEG Live and Live Nation that have invested
heavily in the festival business. Despite this, Governors Ball
has grown from 18,000 attendees its first year to an anticipated
45,000 daily attendees this weekend.
"Even though the purchasing of music is at an all-time low,
the consumption of music is at an all-time high," Wolowitz said.
"People are digesting more music and their palates are more
diverse than ever. A contemporary festival like ours has a lot
of appeal. It's indicative of how people digest music in the
21st century," he added.
(Editing by Patricia Reaney and Marguerita Choy)