LOS ANGELES The 55th annual Grammy Awards, the highest honors in the music industry, were handed out at a televised ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Following is a list of winners in key categories:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR "Babel" - Mumford & Sons

RECORD OF THE YEAR "Somebody That I Used To Know" - Gotye featuring Kimbra

BEST NEW ARTIST FUN.

SONG OF THE YEAR (Songwriter's award) "We Are Young" (FUN.) - Jack Antonoff, Jeff Bhasker, Andrew Dost & Nate Ruess, songwriters

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM "Stronger" - Kelly Clarkson

BEST ROCK ALBUM "El Camino" - The Black Keys

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM "Making Mirrors" - Gotye

BEST R&B ALBUM "Black Radio" - Robert Glasper Experiment

BEST RAP ALBUM "Take Care" - Drake

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM "Uncaged" - Zac Brown Band

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM "Bangarang" - Skrillex

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE "Set Fire to the Rain (Live)" - Adele

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE "Somebody That I Used to Know" - Gotye feat. Kimbra

BEST DANCE RECORDING "Bangarang" - Skrillex featuring Sirah

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE "Lonely Boy" - The Black Keys

