Jennifer Garner disowns post-Affleck dating story
LOS ANGELES Jennifer Garner is not happy about a celebrity magazine story on her life post-divorce from actor Ben Affleck.
LOS ANGELES The 55th annual Grammy Awards, the highest honors in the music industry, were handed out at a televised ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Following is a list of winners in key categories:
ALBUM OF THE YEAR "Babel" - Mumford & Sons
RECORD OF THE YEAR "Somebody That I Used To Know" - Gotye featuring Kimbra
BEST NEW ARTIST FUN.
SONG OF THE YEAR (Songwriter's award) "We Are Young" (FUN.) - Jack Antonoff, Jeff Bhasker, Andrew Dost & Nate Ruess, songwriters
BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM "Stronger" - Kelly Clarkson
BEST ROCK ALBUM "El Camino" - The Black Keys
BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM "Making Mirrors" - Gotye
BEST R&B ALBUM "Black Radio" - Robert Glasper Experiment
BEST RAP ALBUM "Take Care" - Drake
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM "Uncaged" - Zac Brown Band
BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM "Bangarang" - Skrillex
BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE "Set Fire to the Rain (Live)" - Adele
BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE "Somebody That I Used to Know" - Gotye feat. Kimbra
BEST DANCE RECORDING "Bangarang" - Skrillex featuring Sirah
BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE "Lonely Boy" - The Black Keys
