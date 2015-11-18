LOS ANGELES Nov 18 Music by rockers the
Grateful Dead and Fleetwood Mac, jazz greats Miles Davis and
Louis Armstrong and singers Blondie and Roberta Flack will be
enshrined in the Grammy Hall of Fame, The Recording Academy said
on Wednesday.
Grateful Dead's 1970 album "American Beauty," named one of
Rolling Stone magazine's 500 greatest albums of all time in
2012, will be inducted after the band ended its 50-year-run this
year with a final tour.
Fleetwood Mac's 1975 self-titled record, which includes the
hits "Rhiannon" and "Say You Love Me," will also be placed into
the music vault, as well as "The Basement Tapes," the 1975 album
by Bob Dylan and The Band.
A total of 26 albums and songs across all genres that are at
least 25 years old, were selected by a committee put together by
the Recording Academy - hosts of the annual Grammy Awards - to
be inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.
The selected music is considered to have either "qualitative
or historical significance."
"These works have influenced and inspired both music
creators and fans for generations and we are proud to induct
them into our catalog of distinguished recordings," Neil
Portnow, president and chief executive officer of the Recording
Academy, said in a statement.
Among the jazz and blues inductees this year are "Miles
Smiles," the 1967 album by jazz great Miles Davis and his
quintet, Roberta Flack's 1969 record "First Take," and Ella
Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong's collaborative 1956 album "Ella
and Louis."
Punk new-wave band Blondie's disco-influenced "Heart of
Glass," the song that helped push the band into the mainstream,
will also enter the Grammy Hall of Fame, along with Little Eva's
1962 pop song "The Loco-Motion" and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts'
raucous "I Love Rock 'N Roll."
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Peter Cooney)