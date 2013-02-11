Jennifer Garner disowns post-Affleck dating story
LOS ANGELES Jennifer Garner is not happy about a celebrity magazine story on her life post-divorce from actor Ben Affleck.
LOS ANGELES "Babel" by British folk band Mumford & Sons won Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, one of the top awards.
"Babel," the band's second release, was both a critical and commercial success in the United States in 2012.
"We figured we weren't going to win anything because The Black Keys have been sweeping up all day, and deservedly so," lead singer Marcus Mumford said in his acceptance speech.
The Grammys were handed out during a televised ceremony in Los Angeles. (Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Nichola Groom and Stacey Joyce)
LOS ANGELES Jennifer Garner is not happy about a celebrity magazine story on her life post-divorce from actor Ben Affleck.
MILAN For the Italian government, it seemed like a recipe for success: create an official "Made in Italy" logo to defend the country's finest food exports from an army of foreign impersonators.