Jennifer Garner disowns post-Affleck dating story
LOS ANGELES Jennifer Garner is not happy about a celebrity magazine story on her life post-divorce from actor Ben Affleck.
LOS ANGELES "Somebody That I Used to Know" by Australian artist Gotye won Record of the Year at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night, one of the four top awards at music's biggest night.
The melodic heartbreak song, which featured New Zealand singer Kimbra, was one of 2012's biggest hits.
Gotye accepted the award from Prince, who said "I love this song," just before he announced the winner.
"Thank you for everybody who puts out great energy into the world with music," Gotye said in his acceptance speech. (Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy, editing by Nichola Groom and Doina Chiacu)
LOS ANGELES Jennifer Garner is not happy about a celebrity magazine story on her life post-divorce from actor Ben Affleck.
MILAN For the Italian government, it seemed like a recipe for success: create an official "Made in Italy" logo to defend the country's finest food exports from an army of foreign impersonators.