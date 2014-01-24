Robin Thicke performs 'Blurred Lines' at The Grammy Nominations Concert Live - Countdown to Music's Biggest Night event at Nokia theatre in Los Angeles December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files

Singer Lorde performs 'Royals' at The Grammy Nominations Concert Live - Countdown to Music's Biggest Night event at Nokia theatre in Los Angeles December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files

Macklemore performs 'Thrift Shop' at The Grammy Nominations Concert Live - Countdown to Music's Biggest Night event at Nokia theatre in Los Angeles December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files

LOS ANGELES Following is a list of nominees in key categories for the 56th annual Grammy Awards, which will be handed out in a televised ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

"The Blessed Unrest" - Sara Bareilles

"Random Access Memories" - Daft Punk

"Good Kid, M.A.A.D City" - Kendrick Lamar

"The Heist" - Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

"Red" - Taylor Swift

RECORD OF THE YEAR

"Get Lucky" - Daft Punk featuring Pharrell Williams & Nile Rodgers

"Radioactive" - Imagine Dragons

"Royals" - Lorde

"Locked Out of Heaven" - Bruno Mars

"Blurred Lines" - Robin Thicke featuring T.I. & Pharrell Williams

BEST NEW ARTIST

James Blake

Kendrick Lamar

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

Kacey Musgraves

Ed Sheeran

SONG OF THE YEAR (Songwriter's award)

"Just Give Me a Reason" - Jeff Bhasker, Pink & Nate Ruess, songwriters

"Locked Out of Heaven" - Philip Lawrence, Ari Levine & Bruno Mars, songwriters

"Roar" - Lukasz Gottwald, Max Martin, Bonnie McKee, Katy Perry & Henry Walter, songwriters

"Royals" - Joel Little & Ella Yelich O'Connor, songwriters

"Same Love" - Ben Haggerty, Mary Lambert & Ryan Lewis, songwriters

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

"Paradise" - Lana Del Rey

"Pure Heroine" - Lorde

"Unorthodox Jukebox" - Bruno Mars

"Blurred Lines" - Robin Thicke

"The 20/20 Experience - The Complete Experience" - Justin Timberlake

BEST ROCK ALBUM

"13" - Black Sabbath

"The Next Day" - David Bowie

"Mechanical Bull" - Kings of Leon

"Celebration Day" - Led Zeppelin

"...Like Clockwork" - Queens of the Stone Age

"Psychedelic Pill" - Neil Young with Crazy Horse

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM

"The Worse Things Get, The Harder I Fight, The Harder I Fight, The More I Love You" - Neko Case

"Trouble Will Find Me" - The National

"Hesitation Marks" - Nine Inch Nails

"Lonerism" - Tame Impala

"Modern Vampires Of The City" - Vampire Weekend

BEST R&B ALBUM

"R&B Divas" - Faith Evans

"Girl on Fire" - Alicia Keys

"Love in the Future" - John Legend

"Better" - Chrisette Michele

"Three Kings" - TGT

BEST RAP ALBUM

"Nothing Was The Same" - Drake

"Magna Carta...Holy Grail" - Jay Z

"Good Kid, M.A.A.D City" - Kendrick Lamar

"The Heist" - Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

"Yeezus" - Kanye West

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

"Night Train" - Jason Aldean

"Two Lanes of Freedom" - Tim McGraw

"Same Trailer Different Park" - Kacey Musgraves

"Based on a True Story" - Blake Shelton

"Red" - Taylor Swift

