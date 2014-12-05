Charli XCX performs ''Fancy'' with Iggy Azalea (not pictured) during the 42nd American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files

Most nominations for the 2015 Grammy Awards were announced by the Recording Academy on Friday. The nominees for Album of the Year nominees were set to be announced Friday night, when CBS television airs its "A Very Grammy Christmas" show at 9 p.m. EST (0200 GMT).

Following is a list of the nominees in key categories. Winners will be announced at the 57th annual Grammy Awards ceremony held in Los Angeles on Feb. 8, 2015.

RECORD OF THE YEAR

"Fancy" - Iggy Azalea Featuring Charli XCX

"Chandelier" - Sia

"Stay With Me" (Darkchild Version) - Sam Smith

"Shake It Off" - Taylor Swift

"All About That Bass" - Meghan Trainor

SONG OF THE YEAR (Songwriters award)

"All About That Bass" - Kevin Kadish & Meghan Trainor, songwriters

"Chandelier" - Sia Furler & Jesse Shatkin, songwriters

"Shake It Off" - Max Martin, Shellback & Taylor Swift, songwriters

"Stay With Me" (Darkchild Version) - James Napier, William Phillips & Sam Smith, songwriters

"Take Me To Church" - Andrew Hozier-Byrne, songwriter

BEST NEW ARTIST

Iggy Azalea

Bastille

Brandy Clark

Haim

Sam Smith

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

"Ghost Stories" - Coldplay

"Bangerz" - Miley Cyrus

"My Everything" - Ariana Grande

"Prism" - Katy Perry

"X" - Ed Sheeran

"In The Lonely Hour" - Sam Smith

BEST ROCK ALBUM

"Ryan Adams" - Ryan Adams

"Morning Phase" - Beck

"Turn Blue" - The Black Keys

"Hypnotic Eye" - Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

"Songs Of Innocence" - U2

BEST URBAN CONTEMPORARY ALBUM

"Sail Out" - Jhené Aiko

"Beyoncé" - Beyoncé

"X" - Chris Brown

"Mali Is..." - Mali Music

"Girl" - Pharrell Williams

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

"Riser" - Dierks Bentley

"The Outsiders" - Eric Church

"12 Stories" - Brandy Clark

"Platinum" - Miranda Lambert

"The Way I'm Livin'" - Lee Ann Womack

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM

"Syro" - Aphex Twin

"While (1<2)" - Deadmaus

"Nabuma Rubberband" - Little Dragon

"Do It Again" - Röyksopp & Robyn

"Damage Control" - Mat Zo

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM

"This Is All Yours" - Alt-J

"Reflektor" - Arcade Fire

"Melophobia" - Cage The Elephant

"St. Vincent" - St. Vincent

"Lazaretto" - Jack White

BEST RAP ALBUM

"The New Classic" - Iggy Azalea

"Because The Internet" - Childish Gambino

"Nobody's Smiling" - Common

"The Marshall Mathers LP2" - Eminem

"Oxymoron" - Schoolboy Q

"Blacc Hollywood" - Wiz Khalifa

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Paul Epworth

John Hill

Jay Joyce

Greg Kurstin

Max Martin

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Tom Brown)