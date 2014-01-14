LOS ANGELES Jan 14 Former Beatles Paul
McCartney and Ringo Starr will each perform at the Grammy Awards
this month where the pair will accept a lifetime achievement
award on behalf of the Fab Four, organizers said on Tuesday.
McCartney, 71, and Starr, 73, will be joined by R&B singer
John Legend, hip-hop duo Macklemore & Ryan Lewis as well as
country singers Taylor Swift, Kacey Musgraves and Keith Urban as
performers during the 56th Grammy Awards, the Recording Academy
said.
Singer-songwriter Carole King will also perform alongside
pianist-singer Sara Bareilles at the Grammys, which will take
place on Jan. 26 in Los Angeles.
Previously announced performers at the music industry's
biggest night include pop singer Katy Perry, French DJ duo Daft
Punk, rock group Imagine Dragons, New Zealand singer Lorde, R&B
singer Stevie Wonder and country singer Blake Shelton.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Patricia Reaney and James
Dalgleish)