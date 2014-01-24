By Eric Kelsey
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Jan 24 Winning a Grammy Award may
be the goal on Sunday, but getting a chance to perform at the
annual awards show in front of tens of millions of TV viewers
worldwide could be the biggest career maker of the night for
up-and-coming singers and musicians.
The Grammys, rated in a recent industry poll by Billboard
magazine as the second-best promotional opportunity for an
artist or group behind performing at football's Super Bowl
halftime show, will offer that chance to several young singers
like country music's Kacey Musgraves, Hunter Hayes and New
Zealand teen pop wunderkind Lorde.
"It is a humongous opportunity," said the 22-year-old Hayes,
who is nominated for best country solo performance this year
after earning three nods as a newcomer in 2013.
"It's a huge introduction and endorsement, not only to get
to perform in front of these pioneers and musical masterminds
but to get the endorsement from the Academy in that way," added
Hayes, referring to Grammy organizer, the Recording Academy,
which tapped him to perform last year too.
This year's top performances include pop stars Beyonce, Katy
Perry, promising rappers Kendrick Lamar, Macklemore & Ryan
Lewis, as well as former Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.
Grammys can be notoriously difficult to predict and this
year seems to be particularly vexing because there is no
predominant genre or theme. The nominees for the top award,
album of the year, represent five different sounds, from country
pop's Taylor Swift to French DJ duo Daft Punk.
"I'd have to say it is a bit of an odd year in music and not
necessarily in a bad way," said producer Jeff Bhasker, nominated
for three top awards this year including song of the year for
"Just Give Me a Reason," by Pink and Nate Ruess.
He sees a "reshuffling of the deck as far as what listeners
are hungry for," noting that popular music is becoming more
intimate and slowing down from the up-tempo dance music of years
past.
In the end, the awards could easily be eclipsed by
performances and the kind of spontaneity that tends to make the
Grammys one of the most surprise-filled nights in show business.
"The thing to remember with the Grammys is that it's not
necessarily about who's going to be the biggest winner of the
night," said Keith Caulfield, the associate director of charts
at Billboard.
"It's going to be about those moments on TV that you won't
see anywhere else that will resonate with the public and move
them to go stream or buy a song or an album," he said.
TWERK AND SOY BOMB
Caulfield tabbed Musgraves as a candidate to benefit greatly
from the exposure. The critically acclaimed 25-year-old country
singer-songwriter has yet to break out commercially.
"That could change because suddenly people who don't know
who she is will be seeing her perform, and it's on the music
awards show that has the highest ratings of all music awards
shows during the year," he said.
Another example is Canadian pop singer Robin Thicke, whose
performance of his Grammy-nominated song "Blurred Lines" with
pop singer Miley Cyrus "twerking" (a sexually explicit dance) at
MTV's Video Music Awards (VMA) in August overshadowed the
ceremony and dominated television chatter the following week.
A performance or provocative stunt that generates
water-cooler buzz is also likely to live on longer in public
memory than whoever takes home top awards for best record, best
album and song of the year, said Lyndsey Parker, managing editor
for Yahoo Music.
"It seems like with any musical award show now, no one seems
to pay that much attention, especially in the long term, to who
won anything," Parker said.
She noted how the 1998 Grammys are best remembered not for
Bob Dylan winning the album of the year award but for when
artist Michael Portnoy, who was hired as a background dancer,
tore off his shirt and started his own impromptu dance behind
Dylan with the words "soy bomb" drawn on his torso.
Since Portnoy's stunt, the "soy bomb" moment and the phrase
has been widely referenced and parodied, including by comedian
Will Ferrell on "Saturday Night Live."
"When you talk about big Grammy moments and big VMA moments,
you're always talking about great performances, surprise
performances or train wrecks, crazy performances," Parker said.
(Editing by Mary Milliken; Editing by David Gregorio)