By Piya Sinha-Roy
LOS ANGELES Dec 5 British soul-pop artist Sam
Smith and R&B star Beyonce led artists with five Grammy
nominations each on Friday, the Recording Academy announced via
social media.
Smith, 22, picked up five nods including the top awards
Record of the Year for his song "Stay with Me" and the coveted
Best New Artist award, alongside Australian rapper Iggy Azalea,
British pop-rockers Bastille, country singer Brandy Clark and
California sister trio Haim.
Record of the Year nominees also include Taylor Swift's
"Shake it Off," Meghan Trainor's catchy summer anthem "All About
That Bass," Iggy Azalea and Charli XCX's "Fancy" and Sia's
"Chandelier."
Smith also picked up nominations in Song of the Year, for
"Stay with Me," and best Pop Vocal Album nod for "In the Lonely
Hour." Song of the Year contenders also include Swift's "Shake
it Off," Trainor's "All About That Bass" and Sia's "Chandelier,"
alongside Hozier's "Take Me to the Church."
Beyonce, 33, landed key nominations in the R&B category,
including best R&B performance and best R&B song for her steamy
single "Drunk in Love" featuring rapper husband Jay Z. Her
self-titled album, released suddenly without fanfare last
December and one of this year's biggest-selling records, was
nominated for best urban contemporary album.
With a total of 51 nominations throughout her music career,
Beyonce has now become the most-nominated artist in Grammy
history, passing producer David Foster.
Swift's "1989" album, which has sold more than 2 million
copies since its October release, didn't land any nominations
although its title song "Shake it Off" picked up three nods.
The final Album of the Year category, the top Grammy, will
be announced at a televised "A Very Grammy Christmas" concert
airing late Friday on CBS.
The Recording Academy comprises music industry professionals
who select artists and music released between Oct. 1, 2013 and
Sept. 30, 2014.
In an effort to draw younger viewers to the annual Grammys
ceremony, which will be held in Los Angeles on Feb. 8, 2015, the
Recording Academy chose to announce the nominees in 82
categories throughout Friday morning on its Twitter feed.
Dierks Bentley's "Riser," Eric Church's "The Outsiders,"
Clark's "12 Stories," Miranda Lambert's "Platinum" and Lee Ann
Womack's "The Way I'm Livin'" will compete for best country
album. Church and Lambert landed four Grammy nods each.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Mary Milliken, Grant
McCool and James Dalgleish)