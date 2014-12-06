(Recasts with Album of the Year nominees)
LOS ANGELES Dec 5 British soul-pop artist Sam
Smith, R&B star Beyonce and singer-producer Pharrell Williams
led artists with six Grammy nominations each, including nods for
the top prize of Album of the Year, the Recording Academy said
Friday.
Smith's "In the Lonely Hour," Beyonce's self-titled album
and Pharrell's "Girl" joined rocker Beck's "Morning Phase" and
British singer Ed Sheeran's "X" in the Album of the Year
category, announced during the CBS broadcast of "A Very Grammy
Christmas" concert late Friday.
Smith, 22, picked up nods in the three top Grammy categories
including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for his song
"Stay with Me." He follows in the heels of fellow British
soul-pop singer Adele, who won all six of her Grammy nominations
in 2013 including the top three awards.
Smith is a contender for the coveted Best New Artist,
alongside Australian rapper Iggy Azalea, British pop-rockers
Bastille, country singer Brandy Clark and California sister trio
Haim.
Record of the Year nominees include Taylor Swift's "Shake It
Off," Meghan Trainor's "All About That Bass," Iggy Azalea and
Charli XCX's "Fancy" and Sia's "Chandelier."
Song of the Year also includes Swift's "Shake it Off,"
Trainor's "All About That Bass" and Sia's "Chandelier,"
alongside Hozier's "Take Me to the Church."
Pharrell, 41, earned Grammy nominations for his own album
"Girl" and his production work on Sheeran's "X" and Beyonce's
self-titled record.
Beyonce, 33, became the most-nominated artist in Grammy
history with 52 nominations. Her self-titled album, released
without fanfare last December, is one of this year's
biggest-selling records with 2 million U.S. copies sold.
Swift's "1989" album, which has sold more than 2 million
U.S. copies since October, did not land any nominations, but its
song "Shake It Off" picked up three nods.
The soundtrack from Disney's Oscar-winning film "Frozen,"
the year's top-selling album with more than 3.5 million U.S.
copies sold, scored nominations in the categories for music
written for visual media.
The Recording Academy comprises music industry professionals
who select Grammy contenders from music released between Oct. 1,
2013 and Sept. 30, 2014.
In an effort to draw younger viewers to the annual Grammys
ceremony in Los Angeles on Feb. 8, 2015, the Recording Academy
chose to announce the nominees in 82 of its 83 categories
throughout Friday morning on its Twitter feed.
