LOS ANGELES Jan 27 Beatles, robots and a mass
wedding drew 28.5 million viewers to the Grammy awards
television broadcast on Sunday night, the show's second-largest
audience in two decades, CBS Corp's broadcast network
CBS said on Monday.
French electronic-music duo Daft Punk, known for their
robot-inspired outfits, took home four awards including album
and record of the year, and New Zealand's 17-year-old newcomer
Lorde won two, including song of the year.
Viewership was up from last year's Grammys, when 28.1
million viewers tuned into the show, and is the second-largest
audience for the Grammy telecast since 1993.
The 2012 show attracted 39.9 million viewers, the
second-largest Grammy TV audience ever, thanks largely to
British singer Adele's six wins and performance comeback after
throat surgery and the drowning death of singer Whitney Houston
in a bathtub in a Beverly Hills hotel the night before show.
On Sunday night's show, Seattle-based rapper-producer duo
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis was named best new artist among four
wins. The pair presided over the night's most dramatic moment
when 33 same-sex and heterosexual couples were married live on
air during a performance of their gay rights ode "Same Love."
They were joined by Madonna and Queen Latifah on stage.
The 56th annual Grammys also saw a rare performance by the
two surviving members of The Beatles, as Paul McCartney on piano
and Ringo Starr on drums came together to sing the new song
"Queenie Eye."
The reunion came ahead of the Recording Academy's tribute to
the 50th anniversary of The Beatles appearing on "The Ed
Sullivan Show" in February 1964, credited with launching rock
music's British Invasion.
The 3-1/2-hour show was a hot topic on social media, with
15.2 million Tweets about the Grammys during the East Coast
broadcast, a Twitter spokesman said
The most-Tweeted about performance came midway through the
show, when alt-rock group Imagine Dragons and rapper Kendrick
Lamar came together for a high-octane mash-up of their songs,
garnering more than 172,000 Tweets per minute.