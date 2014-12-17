LOS ANGELES Rock Scully, the first manager of psychedelic rock band the Grateful Dead, who helped guide the group from the 1960s to 1980s, has died in northern California. He was 73.

Scully died on Tuesday in his hometown of Monterey, his longtime friend Stephen Vagnini said.

He had been suffering from lung cancer, said Vagnini, who had been helping to arrange a January benefit concert.

Scully began managing the band, recognized for their improvisation and fusion of genres of country and blues with rock, and helped them become one of the top touring groups.

The Grateful Dead had a fervent legion of fans known as "Deadheads," who would often follow the band on the road.

