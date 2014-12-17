LOS ANGELES Dec 17 Rock Scully, the first
manager of psychedelic rock band the Grateful Dead, who helped
guide the group from the 1960s to 1980s, has died in northern
California. He was 73.
Scully died on Tuesday in his hometown of Monterey, his
longtime friend Stephen Vagnini said.
He had been suffering from lung cancer, said Vagnini, who
had been helping to arrange a January benefit concert.
Scully began managing the band, recognized for their
improvisation and fusion of genres of country and blues with
rock, and helped them become one of the top touring groups.
The Grateful Dead had a fervent legion of fans known as
"Deadheads," who would often follow the band on the road.
