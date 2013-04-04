LOS ANGELES, April 4 The setting is still the
Roaring Twenties but the soundtrack for Australian film director
Baz Luhrmann's take on classic novel "The Great Gatsby" is
firmly 21st-century rap, pop and rock.
Universal Music on Thursday released the track list for the
upcoming movie featuring Beyonce, Lana Del Rey, and Florence +
the Machine, as well as a new song, "100$ Bill," by rapper
Jay-Z, who is executive producer of the soundtrack.
Beyonce and OutKast musician Andre 3000 team up to sing late
British singer Amy Winehouse's single "Back to Black" on the
soundtrack, which also features Australian Grammy-winner Gotye
and former White Stripes rocker Jack White.
Rising artists such as British singer Emili Sande are being
given a spotlight. She collaborates with The Bryan Ferry
Orchestra on the 2003 hit for Beyonce and Jay-Z, "Crazy in
Love."
The soundtrack will be released worldwide by Interscope
Records on May 6, ahead of the Warner Bros. movie
opening in U.S. theaters on May 10.
Luhrmann's films are known for their eclectic and
contemporary soundtracks. They have produced hits such as The
Cardigans' "Lovefool" from his 1996 film "Romeo + Juliet," and
"Lady Marmalade" from 2001's "Moulin Rouge," sung by Christina
Aguilera, Lil Kim, Mya, Missy Elliot and Pink.
"The Great Gatsby," the latest film adaptation of F. Scott
Fitzgerald's novel about extravagance, decadence and illusion,
stars Leonardo DiCaprio as mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby,
Tobey Maguire as narrator Nick Carraway and Carey Mulligan as
Daisy Buchanan.
Universal Music and Interscope Records are part of Vivendi
.