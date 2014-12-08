LOS ANGELES Dec 8 Green Day guitarist Jason White has been diagnosed with a form of tonsil cancer that is treatable, the rock group said on Monday.

Doctors found the cancer while White underwent a tonsillectomy, the band said in a statement posted on its website.

White, 41, is expected to make a full recovery, Green Day said.

The guitarist has played with Green Day since the late 1990s but did not become a full member until 2012.

The band, known for its 2004 "American Idiot" album, is fronted by guitarist-singer Billie Joe Armstrong. It found mainstream success as a punk rock trio with its 1994 album "Dookie," which had several MTV and radio hits including "Basket Case" and "When I Come Around." (Reporting by Eric Kelsey; editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Matthew Lewis)