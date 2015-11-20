LONDON Nov 20 Gregory Porter has won a Grammy
Award and performed for Britain's royal family at Buckingham
Palace, but the jazz singer says his family know just how to
keep his feet firmly on the ground -- by getting him to do
household chores.
"I was at my house the other day. My sister was there ...
and she made me take the trash out," Porter told Reuters in an
interview. "She doesn't care about no Grammy, about no long
tours, about the Queen, none of it."
Known for wearing a flat cap that covers the sides of his
face -- a look he says he adopted after skin surgery -- the
singer, who cites blues, gospel and soul music as inspiration,
has won fans in the United States and Europe with his velvety
vocals.
His album "Liquid Spirit" was released in 2013 landing in
the UK top 10 and scooping a Grammy for best jazz vocal album. A
special edition is re-released on Nov. 27.
"We're coming up on a million sales, so yeah people like
it," he said.
Porter was in London this month to perform at the Festival
of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall, which pays tribute to
fallen soldiers and service members.
"(I have done) all kinds of gigs but the one constant thing
that really doesn't change is my approach," he said.
"I would do the same show that I would do in a 100-seat jazz
club as I would do at the Royal Albert Hall."
He won a new fans when he joined forces with British
electronic music duo Disclosure for "Holding On". He says Sting
and Adele are among singers he would like to collaborate with.
"I would love to do something with Sting," he said.
"He has some songs that are jazz songs, they're just
straight up smooth beautiful jazz ballads."
