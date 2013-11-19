NEW YORK Nov 19 The "Material Girl" still has
it.
Madonna easily surpassed singer Lady Gaga and veteran
rockers Bon Jovi as the highest-paid musician in 2013, Forbes
said on Tuesday.
Madonna earned $125 million, most of which was from her
hugely successful MDNA tour, which grossed $305 million, as well
as merchandise sold at concerts and a clothing line and
fragrance.
"Madonna is living up to her nickname: the Material Girl
tops our list of the top-earning musicians by a wide margin,"
Forbes said.
Second-place Lady Gaga, 27, earned $80 million and Bon Jovi,
came in third with $79 million.
Like Madonna, 55, they all had hefty earnings from tours.
Lady Gaga's latest tour brought in $168 million before it was
cut short due to her hip injury that required surgery. Bon
Jovi's concerts gross more than $3 million per city.
Forbes compiled the list of the 25 highest-paid musicians by
estimating income for the 12 months between June 2012 and June
2013 using data from the trade publication Pollstar, trade
organization RIAA, and information and sales tracking system
Nielsen SoundScan. The magazine also consulted with industry
lawyers, managers and some of the musicians.
Ticket sales, royalties, merchandise sales and business
ventures were included in the estimated pre-tax income before
deductions for agents, managers and lawyers.
Lady Gaga's latest album, "ARTPOP," was not taken into
account because it was released after June 2013.
Country music star Toby Keith was No. 4 on the list with $65
million, and British rock group Coldplay slipped into the top
five with $64 million.
Although touring was lucrative for the top earners on the
list, not all musicians go on the road and some have other
sources of income.
Rapper and music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, the top ranked
hip-hop artist at No. 11 with $50 million in income, earns the
bulk of money from a deal with Ciroc vodka, Forbes said.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Eric Kelsey and Bob
Burgdorfer)