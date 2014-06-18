LOS ANGELES, June 18 Jazz musician Horace
Silver, a composer known for pioneering hard bop, has died,
National Public Radio said on Wednesday. He was 85.
Silver, a native of Norwalk, Connecticut, was shaped by the
Portuguese influence in the islands of Cape Verde, from where
his family emigrated to the United States.
Alongside playing with noted jazz musicians such as bassist
Oscar Pettiford and drummer Art Blakey, Silver, who played piano
and saxophone, recorded exclusively for Blue Note Records over
three decades before founding his own label, Silveto Records.
Silver composed music featuring percussive, hard-driving
beats that was inspired by his philosophy of holistic self-help,
jazz critic Leonard Feather wrote in his "Encyclopedia of Jazz."
His most notable works include "Song For My Father,"
inspired by Cape Verdean folk music and gospel-driven "The
Preacher." His work also appeared on a number of Miles Davis'
albums, including 1954's "Walkin'."
NPR said Silver's son Gregory had called it directly with
the news of his death. Attempts to reach Silver's family were
unsuccessful.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy, Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis and
Cynthia Osterman)