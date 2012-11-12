* Record labels say maintain spending on new music
* A&R relatively stable despite sharp drop in sales
* Decade of decline in music industry seen ending soon
* Universal says EMI merger won't reduce A&R spending
By Mike Collett-White
LONDON, Nov 12 Record labels say they have
maintained high levels of investment in new music despite
sweeping changes to their business in the digital age and a
decade of falling revenues caused by sliding album sales and
online piracy.
According to a new study from industry body IFPI published
on Monday, record companies invested $4.5 billion in A&R
(artists and repertoire) and marketing in 2011.
That was down from $5 billion in 2008, partly due to a
significant drop in the amount record labels were willing to
spend on marketing up-and-coming talent at a time of shrinking
income.
But the A&R side fell less sharply to $2.7 billion last year
versus $2.8 billion in 2008 despite a decline of 16 percent in
the trade value of the industry globally over the same period.
Presenting the report in London, Max Hole, COO of Universal
Music Group International, said he was cautiously optimistic
that the music business would return to growth soon, helped by
the proliferation of digital platforms.
"The stats are getting better, the rate of decline is
slowing," he told reporters.
"There's every reason to hope that in the next couple of
years we'll reach the low point and start to go back to growth."
According to the IFPI, in the first nine months of 2012,
global recorded music sales had fallen by around one percent
year-on-year after a fall of three percent in 2011.
The industry peaked in 1999 when sales were $28.6 billion,
but has shrunk every year since, reaching $16.6 billion in 2011.
"I just feel that we are at a tipping point of lots and lots
of services coming on, and services that really are in touch
with the consumer," Hole said, adding that, crucially, the
platforms were more attractive than illegal pirate sites.
BANDS WANT LABELS
The report showed that more than 70 percent of unsigned acts
in Britain and Germany wanted a record deal, despite the
perception that many artists are keen to go it alone with the
help of social networking.
Major labels have been accused of being slow to adjust to
the challenges posed by digital music and illegal downloads, and
relying too heavily on older, established acts to make money.
But the IFPI report sought to underline their role in
unearthing new talent in a notoriously risky business.
Revenues invested in A&R represent around 16 percent of
industry turnover, compared with 15.3 percent in the
pharmaceuticals and biotech sector and 9.6 percent in software
and computing.
The IFPI estimated breaking a pop act in a major market
typically costs from $750,000 to $1.4 million, including a
$200,000 advance, $200-300,000 on recording, $50-300,000 on
videos, $100,000 on touring and $200-500,000 on marketing.
The Internet has revolutionised the way record labels go
about their business, the report said.
A&R representatives today rely on the Internet as much as
they do on attending gigs up and down the country to discover
the next best thing, although most still want to see an act live
before making up their minds.
According to the report, record labels are providing far
more digital content as part of their marketing and promotion,
and tend to sign deals with artists which go well beyond the
shrinking recorded music business.
Brand partnerships, offering songs for use on television, in
film and in commercials, and linking up singers from different
regions to generate cross-over interest are just some of the
ways they can help establish a new act, the IFPI added.
Hole said the recent merger between Universal, already the
world's largest music label, and EMI, would not lead to less A&R
spending, but more.
"We have stated quite categorically that our intention is to
reinvest in EMI and boost it and we think it will result in more
investment in A&R," he said.
"We operate a multi-label structure and that was something
that had declined at EMI," he added. "We're going to reverse
that."