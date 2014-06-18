By Piya Sinha-Roy
| LOS ANGELES, June 18
LOS ANGELES, June 18 Rocker Jack White shot
straight to the top of the weekly Billboard 200 chart on
Wednesday with his latest solo album, the only new record to
crack the top 10 this week.
"Lazaretto," the second solo album from the former White
Stripes rocker, sold 138,000 copies in the United States its
first week according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan.
His debut solo album "Blunderbuss" also sold 138,000 copies
in its opening week in 2012.
"Lazaretto" sold 40,000 copies in vinyl, topping the
Billboard Vinyl Albums chart and earning the highest first-week
U.S. sales for a vinyl record since SoundScan began charting
music sales in 1991, White's publicist said in a statement.
White has been a big champion of vinyl, including many
special bonus features on "Lazaretto Ultra LP."
Last week's chart-topper, country singer Miranda Lambert's
"Platinum," dropped to No. 2 this week with second week sales of
62,000, while the soundtrack to Disney's hit animated princess
film "Frozen" dropped to No. 3 with sales of 50,000.
For the week ending June 15, overall album sales totaled 4.6
million units, down 12 percent from the comparable week in 2013,
Billboard said.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)