NEW YORK, April 14 James Levine, the music
director at New York's Metropolitan Opera for 40 years, will
retire this year for health reasons, the Met announced on
Thursday.
Levine, 72, will step down at the end of the current 2015-16
season in May and continue to work with the Met's young talent
development program, the Met said in a statement. His successor
was not named.
Thursday's statement said that in recent years Levine had
"struggled with the effects of Parkinson's disease, making it
increasingly difficult for him to conduct a full schedule of Met
performances."
Levine has led more than 2,500 performances at the Met, one
of the most prestigious opera houses in the world, and has
conducted more than 85 different operas ranging from classical
to contemporary works.
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant)