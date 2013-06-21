LOS ANGELES, June 21 Billboard's weekly music
chart will not include the 1 million copies of rapper Jay Z's
upcoming album that were sold to electronics maker Samsung as
part of a promotion, the U.S. trade magazine said on Friday.
Jay Z, 43, announced last weekend that his album "Magna
Carta Holy Grail" could be downloaded for free on July 4 - three
days before its public release - to the first 1 million users of
Samsung smartphones who had downloaded a special
app.
Bulk album sales that are give away for free are not counted
in total sales and not eligible to be included on the music
charts even if an artist and a record label are paid for them,
according to Billboard's rules.
The magazine's editorial director, Bill Werde, said
Billboard rejected Jay Z's request that the Samsung promotional
sales be counted toward the Billboard 200 chart because "in the
context of this promotion, nothing is actually for sale."
"The ever-visionary Jay Z pulled the nifty coup of getting
paid as if he had a platinum album before one fan bought a
single copy," Werde said.
The magazine in 2011 also instituted a minimum price of
$3.49 for an album to be considered for its chart in the first
four weeks after release, which came in response to retailers
and record labels who were selling albums for less than $1 to
inflate sales.
Werde said Jay Z should earn his 13th No. 1 album anyway, as
"Magna Carta Holy Grail" is forecast to sell between 400,000 and
450,000 units in its first week.
But Werde said Billboard will discuss tweaking its
album-counting policy because of the prevalence of branding
deals in the industry and the changing nature of how music is
consumed.
"Just because the Billboard 200 has been based purely on
sales of an album for the entirety of the life of the chart
doesn't mean it must always remain so," Werde said.
The magazine's Hot 100 songs chart has been changed in
recent years to include digital downloads and online streaming
figures as consumers turn away from traditional terrestrial
radio and buying physical copies of songs.
"Magna Carta Holy Grail" will be released by Universal Music
Group's Roc-A-Fella Records.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Paul
Simao)