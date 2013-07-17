LOS ANGELES, July 17 Rapper Jay Z's latest album
"Magna Carta Holy Grail" debuted at the top of the Billboard 200
album chart on Wednesday, while besting industry forecasts.
"Magna Carta Holy Grail" sold 528,000 copies in its first
week, according to figures compiled by Nielsen SoundScan, making
it the second-best debut week for an album this year behind
Justin Timberlake's "The 20/20 Experience."
Industry forecasts had projected "Magna Carta Holy Grail" to
sell as many as 500,000 copies, according to Billboard. It is
the rapper's 13th No. 1 album, the most by a solo artist in the
chart's history.
Those figures do not include the 1 million copies that smart
phone maker Samsung had purchased ahead of the
album's release.
Samsung gave away the copies as a digital download ahead of
the album's public release date to users of its phones as a
promotional tie-in with the 43-year-old rapper.
Billboard had said that those sales would not count toward
the album's figures because of rules on promotional bulk sales.
R&B singer Ciara was second on the weekly chart with 59,000
copies sold of her self-titled album in its first week. Last
week's top album, rapper J. Cole's "Born Sinner," fell to third
with 40,000 copies sold.
Country group Florida Georgia Line's "Here's to the Good
Times" rose one spot to No. 4, selling 33,000 copies, and
rockers Imagine Dragons' "Night Visions," fell a spot to No. 5
with about the same number of albums sold.
Rapper Kanye West's "Yeezus" dropped to No. 6 from No. 3,
having sold 29,000 copies in its third week on the chart after
debuting at No. 1.
Singer-songwriter Skylar Grey's album "Don't Look Down" sold
24,000 copies in its first week, good enough for No. 8.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)