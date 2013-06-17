By Eric Kelsey
| LOS ANGELES, June 17
LOS ANGELES, June 17 Rapper Jay Z's upcoming
studio album will go to a million users of Samsung
smartphones three days before its official release in a
promotional deal, but the distribution is unlikely to count
toward official sales figures, an industry expert said on
Monday.
Jay Z, 43, announced on Sunday in a three-minute television
commercial during the telecast of basketball's NBA Finals that
his latest album "Magna Carter Holy Grail" will be released on
July 4 exclusively to 1 million users of Samsung smartphones who
had downloaded a special app. That is three days before its
public release.
On Monday, the rapper said the record was "platinum,"
posting on Twitter, "If 1 Million records gets SOLD and
billboard (magazine) doesn't report it, did it happen?
Ha...Platinum!!!"
For official counting purposes the answer is "no," said
David Bakula, an analyst for Nielsen Entertainment, whose
Nielsen SoundScan figures are used to rank Billboard's weekly
music chart.
Although the rapper's latest album is expected top the U.S.
Billboard 200 album chart in its first week, bulk sales that are
given away are not counted in total sales, according to
Billboard's policy, even if the rapper and his record label are
paid for the records.
"The bottom line is they're getting paid on a million
albums," Bakula told Reuters. "From what Billboard considers
chart-eligible, we don't count free-to-consumers (albums)."
In the commercial for "Magna Carter Holy Grail," Jay Z is
seen in a recording studio discussing the new album, release
date and the deal with South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.
The decision to distribute the album to Samsung users three
days before the record becomes available to the general public
on July 7 may come as a blow to Samsung's chief smartphone
rival, Apple Inc, makers of iPhones and music
distribution service iTunes.
This is the first solo album since 2009's "The Blueprint 3"
for Jay Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter.
The rapper last collaborated with rapper Kanye West on the
2011 album "Watch the Throne," which topped album charts and was
accompanied by a sold-out world tour.
Jay Z will begin a "Legends of Summer" North American
stadium tour with pop singer Justin Timberlake on July 17, after
featuring on Timberlake's hit song "Suit & Tie."
Samsung holds the largest global market share among
smartphone makers with 32.7 percent. Apple is in second with
17.3 percent. Samsung shipped 70.7 million phones in the first
quarter this year.
"Magna Carta Holy Grail" will be released by Universal Music
Group's Roc-A-Fella Records. Universal is owned by France's
Vivendi SA.